Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.97

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.97 and traded as low as $8.50. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

Gyrodyne Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gyrodyne comprises approximately 0.6% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 6.99% of Gyrodyne worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.