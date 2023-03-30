FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.4% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

XOM stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

