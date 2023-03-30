FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.15

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.15 and traded as low as $30.19. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 38,150 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $233.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

