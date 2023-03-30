Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197,442 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

