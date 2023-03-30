Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Enphys Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enphys Acquisition by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Enphys Acquisition by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enphys Acquisition by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 547,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 44,340 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphys Acquisition alerts:

Enphys Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Enphys Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Enphys Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

About Enphys Acquisition

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

