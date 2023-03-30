EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 110.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

About EMCORE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.