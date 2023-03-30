Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.23

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as low as $7.20. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 94,951 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EARN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -41.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 118,304 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 721.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

