Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Update

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock opened at 25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 25.55. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a fifty-two week low of 24.82 and a fifty-two week high of 27.46.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

