Daiwa Capital Markets Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $123.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $116.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $186.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

