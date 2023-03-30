Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 43,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

