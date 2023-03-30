Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,344 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.38 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

