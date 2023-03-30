Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $187.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $247.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

