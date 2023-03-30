Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.37.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

