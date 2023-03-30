Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 26,186 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,945. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

