Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,774,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $174,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at $12,438,459.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $185,867.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,774,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.