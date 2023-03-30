Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.
Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.97.
In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,774,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $174,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at $12,438,459.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $185,867.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,774,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
