Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.22

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.22 and traded as low as C$14.21. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 501,143 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.22.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

