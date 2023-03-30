Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CGC opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $899.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 721.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Stories

