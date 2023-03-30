Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Chevron stock opened at $160.86 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $306.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.45.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

