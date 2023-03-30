BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,466.67 ($30.31).

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.26) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.94) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.84) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 2.0 %

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,506 ($30.79) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,636.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,492.74. The company has a market cap of £126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.44, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($37.35).

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

About BHP Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,739.73%.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.