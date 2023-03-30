AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

