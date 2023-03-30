Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 1,217 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.86 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $306.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

