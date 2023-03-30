Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.07

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.07 and traded as high as $60.86. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 2,127 shares trading hands.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.