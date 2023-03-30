Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 63,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $443.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

