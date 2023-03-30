APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ APA opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

