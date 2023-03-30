Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $177.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.