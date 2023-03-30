Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after buying an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average is $130.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

