Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $951,000 Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,094,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,448,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,802 shares of company stock worth $9,064,366 over the last ninety days. 7.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Stories

