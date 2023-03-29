Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.54.

Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

