Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $256.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

