Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after buying an additional 342,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VDE stock opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.03. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

