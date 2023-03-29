Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,039,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $87,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $996.44 billion, a PE ratio of -362.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.