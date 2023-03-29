SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 6.1%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 4,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 29,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSU. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.