Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 538 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.82 and its 200 day moving average is $238.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.04.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

