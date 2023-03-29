Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,446 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.44 billion, a PE ratio of -362.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

