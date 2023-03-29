Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,775 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

