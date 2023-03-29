Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $141.66 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.25.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile



Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

