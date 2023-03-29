Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 817 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

