Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 444.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $252.90 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $253.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

