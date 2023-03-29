Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 264.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,595,000 after buying an additional 1,169,175 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,768,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,611,000 after acquiring an additional 547,144 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

