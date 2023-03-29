Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $38,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 253 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,687,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.83.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $210.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.01 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $218.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

