Romano Brothers AND Company Buys New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AIG opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

