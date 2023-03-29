Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires New Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in AAR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AAR by 11.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Activity at AAR

AAR Price Performance

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $384,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,896.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,802 shares of company stock worth $9,064,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also

