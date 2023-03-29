Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Horan Securities Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $275.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.17.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

