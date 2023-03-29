Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $104,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

MSFT opened at $275.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

