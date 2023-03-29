Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 292.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Plexus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

