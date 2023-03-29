Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.16 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

