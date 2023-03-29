Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.10 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,063,883 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

