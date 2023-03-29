Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ball Stock Performance
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
