Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.25 Million in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.