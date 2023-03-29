Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $41,973,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $19,855,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.09.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

